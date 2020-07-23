The Wall Street Journal: New York Times to acquire podcaster Serial Productions

New York Times Co. has reached an agreement to acquire Serial Productions, the maker of the hit podcast “Serial,” a deal that aims to further the newspaper’s podcasting ambitions, according to people familiar with the matter.
