President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law enacted this fall gives Amtrak $22 billion in direct aid to repair and replace its own trains and tracks and access to an additional $44 billion in grants, with government and private-sector partners, aimed at improving and broadening U.S. passenger rail service.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Next Amtrak CEO — insider Stephen Gardner — will be railroad’s fifth since 2016 - December 22, 2021
- : AMC to reopen 2 more shuttered movie theaters inSouthern California, Chicago - December 22, 2021
- The Margin: Reddit asks, ‘What’s surprised you the most about the pandemic?’ People have plenty to say - December 22, 2021