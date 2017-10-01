A number of players and teams around the National Football League protested in some fashion before games on Sunday, though the demonstrations were fewer and more muted than last weekend.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Chaos, clashes and hundreds of reported injuries after Catalans go to the polls in vote that could split Spain - October 1, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: France opens terror probe after 2 women stabbed to death in Marseilles - October 1, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: NFL protests continue, though more muted - October 1, 2017