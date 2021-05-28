The Wall Street Journal: Nike dropped soccer star Neymar after sexual-assault allegations

Nike Inc. and soccer superstar Neymar split ways last year after the company started investigating an allegation by a Nike employee that the Brazilian athlete had sexually assaulted her, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
