A federal jury in New York convicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton of securities fraud for what prosecutors said were his repeated lies about the development of the company’s zero-emissions trucks and technology.
Read Full Story
- The Wall Street Journal: Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilty of securities fraud over misleading statements - October 14, 2022
- Nikola founder Trevor Milton found guilty of fraud for misleading investors - October 14, 2022
- TaxWatch: The IRS wants you to get your stimulus check and child tax credit cash if you haven’t claimed it — here’s what to look for - October 14, 2022
Discussion about this post