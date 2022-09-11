The Wall Street Journal: Nikola founder’s securities-fraud trial set to start this week

Trevor Milton, the Nikola Corp. founder who enticed auto-industry leaders and investors with his promise for a revolution in electric trucks, faces a securities-fraud trial beginning this week on allegations that he lied about his company’s development of environmentally friendly technology.
