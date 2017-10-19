The Wall Street Journal: No breakthrough as May tries to revive Brexit talks with EU leaders

European leaders rebuffed British Prime Minister Theresa May’s pitch to revive stalled Brexit talks on Thursday, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was confident negotiations would advance by December.
