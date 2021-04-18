One of the men was in the front passenger’s seat and the other was in the back seat of the Tesla, which was traveling at high speed along a curve before it hit a tree around 11:25 p.m. local time, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in an interview.
- : Clubhouse closes new funding round, with valuation reportedly near $4 billion - April 18, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: No one may have been in driver’s seat in Tesla crash that killed 2 near Houston - April 18, 2021
- NewsWatch: Coinbase hangover? Here’s why bitcoin may be suffering its steepest slide since February - April 18, 2021