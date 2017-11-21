The Wall Street Journal: North Korea crossed border to chase, shoot at defector, U.S. says

North Korea violated the armistice that ended the Korean War when its border guards, while pursuing a soldier who was defecting to the South last week, crossed the line separating the two Koreas and fired across the frontier, a U.S.-led investigation found.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: New York attorney general says FCC won’t aid probe into fake net-neutrality comments - November 21, 2017
- In One Chart: How bitcoin fever is like the dot-com bubble, in one chart - November 21, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: China’s former internet czar suspected of corruption - November 21, 2017