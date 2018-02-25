The Wall Street Journal: North Korea ‘fully willing’ to talk with U.S., officials say

North Korea’s delegation at the Winter Olympics said Pyongyang is “fully willing” to talk with Washington, officials in South Korea said Sunday. The message came just hours after the North’s state media said it would “never have face-to-face talks” with the U.S.
