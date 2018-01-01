The Wall Street Journal: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un says he has a nuclear launch button on his desk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a speech Monday that Pyongyang had completed its nuclear weapons program, which could reach any point in the continental U.S., though it extended an apparent olive branch to South Korea, potentially putting the two allies in an awkward position.
