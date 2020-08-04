The Wall Street Journal: Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine shows promising results in early study

Novavax Inc. said Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine induced promising immune responses and was generally well-tolerated in healthy adults in the first human study of the shot.
