The Wall Street Journal: NRA leader Wayne LaPierre under investigation for tax fraud

The Internal Revenue Service is investigating longtime National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre for possible criminal tax fraud related to his personal taxes, according to people familiar with the matter.
