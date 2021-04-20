The Wall Street Journal: Oatly, backed by Oprah and Blackstone, files for IPO

Oatly Group AB has formally filed paperwork Monday for an initial public offering in the U.S., nine months after private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. and a handful high-profile celebrities took a stake in the oat milk producer.
