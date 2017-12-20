Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration are poised to offer up a bevy of new opportunities for oil exploration in lands and waters owned by the government. They happen to be doing it, however, at a time when a glutted oil market has companies less eager to find new sites to drill.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Winnebago beats profit and revenue expectations, boosted by growth in towables business - December 20, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Oil glut makes drilling in Alaska reserves less attractive, even with tax bill’s help - December 20, 2017
- Market Snapshot: Dow ready to power to another record as tax plan nears final approval - December 20, 2017