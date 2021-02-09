Neera Tanden, President Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, said she regretted past comments she made while running a center-left think tank and pledged to be nonpartisan if confirmed to the role by the Senate.
- The Wall Street Journal: OMB nominee Neera Tanden apologizes for anti-GOP tweets - February 9, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices move up as traders eye signs of improving energy demand - February 9, 2021
- Capitol Report: Biden, Yellen to discuss $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan with JPMorgan, Walmart, Gap CEOs - February 9, 2021