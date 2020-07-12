An alliance of crude producers led by Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC and its allies to increase oil production starting in August, officials in the group said, amid signs that demand is returning to normal levels following coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: OPEC and allies set to ease oil output cuts, anticipating demand recovery - July 11, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you swim with Wall Street’s sharks - July 11, 2020
- NewsWatch: S&P 500 earnings set to plunge as the coronavirus batters all sectors — with Wall Street counting on a bounce that may not come - July 11, 2020