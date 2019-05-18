The Wall Street Journal: OPEC considers two scenarios to adjust oil production

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are set to debate at least two scenarios that would increase oil production beyond current levels, according to people familiar with the discussions.
