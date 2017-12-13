OPEC production fell to its lowest in six months but rival U.S. production was surging faster than expected, meaning oil markets may not rebalance before the end of 2018, the oil cartel said Wednesday in its closely watched monthly oil report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Latino men and women left behind in the labor force - December 13, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: OPEC output falls to lowest level in 6 months as U.S. pumps more oil - December 13, 2017
- Asia Markets: Japan’s Nikkei falls as chip stocks decline, yen rises - December 13, 2017