The Wall Street Journal: Other G-7 members issue rare condemnation of U.S. tariffs

Six finance ministers, representing some of the closest allies of the U.S., issued a stern rebuke of the protectionist policies of the administration of President Donald Trump, signaling a deep rift in the relations underpinning the post-World War II trading system.
