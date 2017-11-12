The Wall Street Journal: Pacific Rim trade deal — minus U.S. — near completion

Eleven Pacific-Rim nations said Saturday that they had made significant progress toward reaching a major trade pact 10 months after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S., but disagreements from Canada prevented a final deal.
