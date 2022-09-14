The Wall Street Journal: Patreon lays off 17% of workforce, closes two European offices

Patreon Inc., an online platform that connects musicians and other creators with fans, said it has laid off about 17% of its workforce and closed two offices in Europe amid an economic slowdown.
