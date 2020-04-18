The Wall Street Journal: Paul O’Neill, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Alcoa CEO, dies at 84

Paul O’Neill, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Alcoa chief executive whose independence and blunt speaking style led to clashes with President George W. Bush, died early Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh.
