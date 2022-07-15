The Wall Street Journal: Payments startup Stripe slashes its internal valuation by nearly 30%

Stripe told employees in an email Friday that the internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the most previous internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation, sources said.
