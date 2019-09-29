The Wall Street Journal: Pence counseled against release of transcript of Trump call with Ukraine’s Zelensky

Vice President privately counseled President Trump against releasing the rough transcript of the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart, but eventually sided with others in the White House arguing in favor of its release.
