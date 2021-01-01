Vice President Mike Pence asked a federal judge in Texas on Thursday to dismiss a Republican congressman’s attempt to give him the power to decide which electoral votes to count when Congress meets on Jan. 6, dealing another blow to GOP efforts to install President Trump for a second term.
- : Ford and Indian auto maker Mahindra call off joint venture - December 31, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Pence seeks dismissal of suit seeking to allow him to overturn election results - December 31, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. to target more French, German wines, spirits with 25% tariffs - December 31, 2020