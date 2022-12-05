PepsiCo Inc. is laying off workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages divisions, a signal that corporate belt-tightening is extending beyond tech and media, according to people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: News Corp says Murdoch won’t pursue merger with Fox unless it’s recommended by independent board committee - December 5, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of workers in its snacks and beverages divisions - December 5, 2022
- : What is ChatGPT? Well, you can ask it yourself. - December 5, 2022