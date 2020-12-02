The U.K. became the first Western nation to grant emergency-use authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine, clearing a shot developed by Pfizer Inc. of the U.S. and BioNTech SE of Germany to be distributed in limited numbers within days.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.K. approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - December 2, 2020
- Key Words: Biden says he won’t immediately lift China tarriffs - December 2, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine wins U.K. emergency approval - December 2, 2020