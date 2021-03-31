The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer working on freeze-dried version of COVID-19 vaccine that doesn’t need ultracold storage

Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE plan to begin soon testing a freeze-dried version of its COVID-19 vaccine, which if proven to work safely could ease storage and handling of the shots in rural U.S. areas and low-income countries.
