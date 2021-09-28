The Wall Street Journal: Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids might not get FDA approval until November

Regulatory clearance of the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine for young children may not come until November, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the companies said they won’t ask for the green light for a few weeks.
