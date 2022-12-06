Pinterest Inc. is adding an executive from Elliott Management Corp. to its board of directors, part of a commitment the social-media company reached with the activist investor to help it grow.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: AT&T exec says this trend should give investors ‘confidence’ - December 6, 2022
- Earnings Outlook: MongoDB stock rockets more than 25% on profit surprises - December 6, 2022
- Madison Square Garden changes spinoff plans, focusing on live entertainment business - December 6, 2022