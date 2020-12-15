The Wall Street Journal: Pinterest agrees to $22.5 million settlement in gender discrimination case

Pinterest Inc. agreed to pay $22.5 million to settle claims of gender discrimination and retaliation by its former Chief Operating Officer Francoise Brougher, as Silicon Valley grapples with growing pressure to address discrimination and diversity issues within its ranks.
