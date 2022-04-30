The Wall Street Journal: Poland said to have shipped hundreds of Soviet-style tanks to Ukraine

Poland has sent at least 240 Soviet-style tanks to Ukraine, Polish officials said, a donation that is enough to form two new tank brigades as Ukraine races to rebuff Russia’s advance in the east of the country.
