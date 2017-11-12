The Wall Street Journal: Polish leaders denounce radical nationalists after massive rally in capital

Tens of thousands of Poles marched across downtown Warsaw on Saturday, in an independence-day procession organized by a nationalist youth movement that seeks an ethnically pure Poland with fewer Jews or Muslims
