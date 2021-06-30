TPG, one of the last of the original private-equity giants to remain a closely held partnership, is evaluating a public listing, people familiar with the matter said.
- The Wall Street Journal: Private-equity giant TPG may go public through IPO or SPAC - June 30, 2021
- NewsWatch: This is the No. 1 reason unemployed Americans aren’t looking for work - June 30, 2021
- Capitol Report: As heat and drought stress the West, Biden climate team leverages the urgency for clean-power and tax-credit push - June 30, 2021