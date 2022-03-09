The Wall Street Journal: Production halted at AvtoVAZ factory making Russia’s iconic Lada cars

Western sanctions imposed since Russia invaded Ukraine have deprived the automobile manufacturer of the parts and supplies it needs to make cars, according to people familiar with the matter.
