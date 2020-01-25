The Wall Street Journal: Prosecutors’ evidence indicates brother of Bezos’ girlfriend leaked texts to National Enquirer

Manhattan federal prosecutors have evidence indicating Jeff Bezos ’ girlfriend provided text messages to her brother that he then sold to the National Enquirer for its article about the Amazon.com Inc. founder’s affair, according to people familiar with the matter.
