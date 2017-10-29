The Wall Street Journal: Puerto Rico governor to cancel controversial $300 million energy contract

Puerto Rico’s governor said Sunday he would cancel a controversial $300 million construction contract with a little known-Montana energy firm after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it had “significant concerns” about the deal.
