The Wall Street Journal: Quartz co-founder and top editor buy the news site from parent company

The co-founder of Quartz and its editor in chief agreed to buy the business news website from Japanese financial data and media company Uzabase Inc., a deal that comes as Quartz has suffered from the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
