The Wall Street Journal: Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is now the most-streamed song from the 20th century

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the most-streamed song from the pre-streaming era and the most-streamed classic rock song of all time, according to Vivendi SA’s Universal Music Group.
