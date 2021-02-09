The Wall Street Journal: Reddit valued at $6 billion after new funding round

Reddit Inc. doubled its valuation to $6 billion in a new round of funding that comes as the social-media company has added users through the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently has gained attention for its role in the recent Wall Street trading frenzy.
