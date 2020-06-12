The Wall Street Journal: Republican National Convention moves main events, including Trump’s speech, to Jacksonville

The Republican National Convention will move its marquee events to Jacksonville, Fla., organizers said, ending weeks of uncertainty after President Donald Trump battled with the governor of North Carolina over social distancing precautions that could have limited crowd size.
