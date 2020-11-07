Justice Samuel Alito reiterates prior court directive that mail-in ballots received during state’s grace period after Election Day be kept separate from those that arrived on Tuesday or earlier.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Republicans secure apparently inconsequential Supreme Court intercession in Pennsylvania vote count - November 6, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: As Trump vows to fight on, some advisers concede they see no path to victory - November 6, 2020
- Earnings Outlook: Beyond Meat earnings preview: Competition and pricing could take a toll on margins - November 6, 2020