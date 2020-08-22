Republicans are playing catch-up with Democrats to boost the number of their voters requesting mail-in ballots in key states, an effort that is complicated by President Trump’s criticism of all-mail voting.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Republicans seek to match Democrats in mail-in vote applications amid Trump criticism - August 22, 2020
- 19 states will offer $300 extra in unemployment benefits — 14 voted for Trump in 2016 and 3 are swing states - August 22, 2020
- The New York Post: TikTok to sue Trump over order banning transactions with app - August 22, 2020