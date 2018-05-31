President Donald Trump said Thursday he expects North Korean officials to travel from New York to Washington on Friday to deliver a “very positive” letter to him from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Resumed U.S.-North Korea talks going well, Trump says, expects ‘very positive’ message from Kim - May 31, 2018
- Market Extra: Here’s what investors need to know about MSCI’s inclusion of China A-shares in its indexes - May 31, 2018
- China has 9 of the world’s 20 biggest tech companies - May 31, 2018