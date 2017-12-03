The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is expected to pick Thomas Barkin, a senior executive at McKinsey & Co., to serve as its next president, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Richmond Fed likely to pick McKinsey exec Thomas Barkin to lead it - December 3, 2017
- Could recent sexual harassment cases change office design? - December 3, 2017
- ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8, episode 7 recap: ‘Time for After’ - December 3, 2017