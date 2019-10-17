The Wall Street Journal: Rick Perry reached out to Giuliani at Trump’s direction on Ukraine

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said he sought out Rudy Giuliani this spring at President Donald Trump’s direction to address Trump’s concerns about alleged Ukrainian corruption, a sign of how closely the president’s personal lawyer worked with the administration on Ukraine policy.
