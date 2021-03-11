Grab Holdings Inc. is in talks to go public through a merger with a SPAC that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup at as much as $40 billion, making it by far the largest such deal on record.
- The Wall Street Journal: Ride-hailing startup Grab is in talks to go public through SPAC merger - March 11, 2021
- : Walmart taps Gen Z with TikTok livestream beauty event - March 11, 2021
- Capitol Report: Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law, authorizing $1,400 checks and much more - March 11, 2021