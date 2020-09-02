The Wall Street Journal: Robinhood faces SEC investigation over deals with high-speed traders

Robinhood Markets Inc. faces a civil fraud investigation over its early failure to fully disclose its practice of selling clients’ orders to high-speed trading firms, people familiar with the matter said.
