The Wall Street Journal: Robinhood raises another $2.4 billion from shareholders

Robinhood Markets Inc. raised another $2.4 billion from shareholders, days after investors agreed to pump $1 billion into the online brokerage to help it ride out a trading frenzy in popular stocks including GameStop Inc.
